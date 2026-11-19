At least 64 children have been killed and another 64 injured in Yemen since hostilities escalated on 3 September, with renewed fighting threatening families in densely populated areas. UNICEF warned that the casualty count is likely to rise as violence continues, particularly around Taiz and Lahj. Children face growing dangers beyond the fighting itself, as damage to essential services makes food, safe water, education and medical care harder to reach.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell described the rising number of children killed and injured as devastating and called for the violence to stop. She stressed that every casualty represents a child whose life has ended or been permanently changed, with consequences that extend far beyond the reported figures. Her appeal placed children's protection and continued access to essential services at the centre of the urgent humanitarian response.

More than 330,000 people, including an estimated 174,000 children, have been displaced since the renewed military escalation began, leaving families searching for safety and shelter. Many are staying in unfinished or damaged buildings, where access to food, safe water and health care remains difficult. Overcrowded displacement sites, insufficient latrines and limited clean water are increasing the risk of disease among people already facing severe hardship.

Damaged schools and health facilities deepen the crisis

At least seven schools and 28 health facilities have been damaged since the escalation began, including five health facilities supported by UNICEF. An attack reported on 2 November at the UNICEF-supported Al-Suqyah Health Centre in Lahj killed five people, including three health workers, according to reports. The centre serves around 1,700 people, placing the attack within a wider pattern of disruption to facilities that children and families depend on for care.

Across areas affected by the escalation, more than 1,160 schools have closed or suspended learning, interrupting education for over half a million students. Around one in three children recently screened by UNICEF mobile health teams were found to be acutely malnourished, underscoring the needs among those reached. Disrupted schooling, inadequate nutrition and deteriorating living conditions are placing children under overlapping pressures as families struggle to meet their basic needs.

Taiz faces isolation and shortages of essential supplies

More than 800,000 people in Taiz City had reportedly been cut off from humanitarian assistance by late October, following the closure of the main road from Aden and insecurity along alternative routes. Water production has fallen by nearly half, and food and fuel prices have more than doubled, making everyday necessities increasingly difficult to obtain. Shortages of medicines, fuel, medical oxygen and electricity threaten emergency treatment and care for mothers and newborn babies.

UNICEF scales up support and calls for safe access

UNICEF is expanding its emergency response to reach up to 560,000 people, redeploying mobile health and nutrition teams to displacement sites and affected communities in Aden, Lahj, Abyan, Marib and Taiz. Emergency water and sanitation assistance is being increased alongside psychosocial care and case management for children, including those travelling alone or separated from their families. Russell called for safe, unimpeded humanitarian access and urged all parties to meet their obligations under international law, protecting children and their access to health care, education, safe water and food.