The World Health Organization has conditionally recommended zoliflodacin, a single-dose oral antibiotic, as an additional treatment for some cases of gonorrhoea. The November 2026 update gives health workers another option for uncomplicated infections affecting the genital or urinary tract, particularly in settings where injections are difficult to provide. A single 1 g injection of ceftriaxone into a muscle remains WHO's first-line treatment.

Gonorrhoea is a common, curable sexually transmitted infection, with an estimated 82.4 million new infections among adults aged 15 to 49 worldwide in 2020. The bacterium that causes it, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, has developed resistance to successive classes of antibiotics, steadily narrowing the choices available to patients and health workers. WHO says the burden falls disproportionately on adolescent girls and young women in countries with high infection rates, as well as on sex workers, men who have sex with men and transgender women.

Dr Tereza Kasaeva, who leads WHO's department for HIV, tuberculosis, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections, said a medicine that can be given without an injection could simplify treatment and give patients and health workers more choices. The practical difference could be especially important for mobile and community-based services, where providing an injection can be difficult. WHO's review identified cost, stigma and distance among the barriers people already face when seeking care, which helps explain why the way a treatment is delivered matters alongside how well it works.

Where the new oral antibiotic fits in gonorrhoea care

WHO's interim guidance suggests a single 3 g oral dose of zoliflodacin for uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhoea in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older who weigh at least 35 kg. For this recommendation, urogenital refers to the genital and urinary tract, and infections of the throat or rectum and severe infections fall outside its scope. WHO currently advises against using zoliflodacin to treat gonorrhoea during pregnancy, as the medicine has not been studied in pregnant patients and evidence on reproductive safety remains limited.

WHO describes the recommendation as conditional and rates the evidence as low certainty, with most of the supporting trial data coming from men. The trial compared zoliflodacin with a combination of ceftriaxone and azithromycin, the standard treatment in the trial settings. A direct trial comparison with WHO's usual first-line regimen, the single 1 g ceftriaxone injection on its own, is still missing.

WHO also evaluated gepotidacin, a second oral antibiotic, and reserved it for specific circumstances, such as known or suspected ceftriaxone resistance or situations where an injection is impractical and other oral options are unavailable or unsuitable. Its clinical trial found a similar chance of curing urogenital infection to the comparison treatment, with more mild to moderate side effects, mainly affecting the digestive system. WHO weighed those side effects and the practical burden of completing a two-dose course in its decision to advise against general use for gonorrhoea.

Resistance to key antibiotics varies across the 10 countries surveyed

WHO released its 2026 Enhanced Gonococcal Antimicrobial Surveillance Programme report alongside the treatment update, bringing together results from 10 countries across five WHO regions. The programme uses standardized laboratory data to track whether samples of the bacterium remain susceptible to the antibiotics used against them. The results give health officials a way to spot emerging resistance and review whether national treatment policies reflect what local laboratories are finding.

The programme detected resistance to ceftriaxone and cefixime in four participating countries and resistance to azithromycin in eight. The highest proportions of resistant samples reported in any one participating country reached 16% for ceftriaxone, 47% for cefixime and 16% for azithromycin. Each percentage is a country-level maximum among samples tested in the programme, so the figures show how high resistance reached in some of the participating settings without estimating how common resistance is worldwide.

Access and careful antibiotic use will shape the benefits

For patients to benefit from an additional oral treatment, local services need to be able to obtain it and offer it at a price people and health systems can afford. WHO's technical review says the price of zoliflodacin was unknown when the recommendation was made and that it had no cost-effectiveness evidence to draw on. Those gaps matter for services considering how to make the drug available to people who already face financial or practical barriers to care.

WHO is asking countries to accompany the rollout of new antibiotics with antimicrobial stewardship, which means choosing and using antibiotics carefully so they remain effective. Its online compendium for sexually transmitted infections brings together guidance and practical tools to support appropriate prescribing, strengthen surveillance and monitor suspected treatment failures. Tracking which antibiotics still work in the laboratory, following treatment outcomes and promptly investigating suspected failures can help services detect problems early and respond as the evidence changes.

WHO says work on new antibiotics needs to continue alongside stronger stewardship and surveillance, with researchers developing medicines that attack the bacterium in different ways. Gonorrhoea's record of developing resistance across multiple antibiotic classes explains why both efforts matter. Keeping today's treatments effective gives health workers options for patients now, and continued research can give them more choices when resistance makes familiar medicines less reliable.