At the William Soler University Pediatric Hospital in Cuba and the pediatric heart center that shares its name, World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met families whose children were receiving treatment and the health workers caring for them. His delegation brought instruments that staff use for some of the most familiar checks in a children's ward, from taking a temperature to measuring the oxygen in a patient's blood. The visit also brought a commitment that will reach beyond the hospital, as Dr Tedros announced US$2 million to strengthen vaccination for children and adults across Cuba.

For many years, Cuba maintained vaccination coverage above 98%, a level that generations of families had come to rely on as part of the country's public health system. Coverage fell to 95% in 2025, leaving Cuba with the task of reaching people who had missed out and keeping vaccinations on schedule for children just entering the program. WHO's contribution will support immunization for approximately 62,000 newborns, more than 780,000 girls and boys, and over 110,000 people in other risk groups.

Dr Tedros arrived on 22 November at the invitation of Cuba's Minister of Public Health, Dr José Ángel Portal Miranda, for his second official visit to the country as WHO Director-General. He toured health facilities and met President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, with senior officials from WHO and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) joining him on the trip. The discussions centered on how Cuba and its partners could protect earlier public health gains and keep essential services available to the people who depend on them.

A vaccination program serving several generations

The new funding will support priorities set by Cuba's health sector, with much of the attention on its National Immunization Program and the vaccines it provides throughout childhood and into adult life. The newborn figure gives a sense of how many families will be entering the program, often with years of vaccination appointments ahead of them. The much larger group of girls and boys reflects another part of the work facing health teams, who must keep reaching children as they grow older and become due for different doses.

People in other risk groups account for more than 110,000 of those whose immunization the contribution will support, a part of the announcement that can be easy to overlook given the large number of children involved. The contribution will also help Cuba carry out rabies prevention and control work, extending its scope beyond the routine vaccination appointments familiar to most families. WHO described the figures as the number of people whose immunization it expects to support, leaving the program's eventual reach to be measured as the work proceeds.

"Cuba's hard-won public health achievements must be protected," Dr Tedros said, describing the provision of essential vaccines by WHO and PAHO as part of their commitment to the Cuban people during a difficult period for the health sector. The decline in coverage gives that commitment a concrete point of reference for the country and its partners. Even with 95% coverage, returning to the level Cuba sustained for years means reaching people whom the program did not reach in 2025, alongside each new group of babies coming due for vaccination.

Everyday equipment for children's hospital care

At the William Soler hospital and pediatric heart center, the supplies delivered during the visit reflected the hands-on work that health professionals carry out at a child's bedside. The PAHO/WHO emergency team helped mobilize basic medical care kits, electronic blood pressure monitors, manual blood pressure instruments, pulse oximeters, stethoscopes and thermometers. The delivery included ophthalmoscopes and otoscopes, handheld instruments that allow a clinician to examine the inside of a patient's eyes and ears during an assessment.

For a family with a child in hospital, some of the most recognizable parts of care are the checks staff repeat over the course of a shift. A pulse oximeter gives staff a reading of blood oxygen levels, and a blood pressure monitor helps them follow another vital sign that can change during treatment. By delivering equipment for those assessments, the delegation addressed an immediate need identified for the institution, alongside the longer-term work of supporting vaccination across the country.

Keeping health services running beyond the visit

Between 2025 and 2026, WHO and PAHO mobilized more than US$14 million through 14 projects in Cuba, supporting the quality and continuity of health services and strengthening the skills of the people who provide them. Dr Tedros discussed the future of that cooperation with the United Nations Country Team and other partners working in Cuba, including how to sustain financial backing and coordinate support around the country's main health needs. The meetings identified opportunities for closer cooperation, though the announcement gave no funding amounts or timetables for those opportunities.

Executives from Cuba's main biotechnology companies gave Dr Tedros an account of the progress and challenges facing the country's pharmaceutical industry. Their briefing covered products under development for the prevention and control of infectious diseases, as well as work on Alzheimer's disease, cancer and diabetes. The discussions gave the delegation a view of a different part of Cuba's health sector from the one it saw at William Soler, where the immediate concern for families was the care available to a child already in hospital.

Raúl Thomas, WHO's Assistant Director-General for Business Operations, and Dr Ciro Ugarte, director of PAHO's Health Emergencies Department, accompanied Dr Tedros on his first official return to Cuba since 2018. Cuba was one stop on a regional trip, with visits to other countries planned for the same week. For Cuban health workers, the most tangible commitments from the visit were the equipment delivered for use in pediatric care and the funding to help vaccination teams reach newborns, older children and people at risk across the country.