Health News Summary

U.S. public health officials on Friday reported a rise in the number of cases of respiratory illness possibly related to the use of e-cigarettes from across 25 states. The number of cases rose to 215 as of Aug. 27, from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) last update of 193 cases last week. Higher education doesn't protect equally against secondhand smoke

Higher levels of education promote health by helping people avoid many environmental health risks, but this benefit may not extend equally to all races and ethnicities when it comes to secondhand smoke, a U.S. study suggests Overall, higher educational attainment was associated with lower odds of secondhand smoke exposure at work, but the protective effect was smaller for black and Hispanic people, in particular, compared with whites, researchers report in the Journal of Medical Research and Innovation. Extreme hypertension in pregnancy tied to kidney disease

(Reuters Health) - Women who develop preeclampsia, a form of dangerously high blood pressure during pregnancy, are 5 times more likely to develop end-stage kidney disease later in life than women who have normal blood pressure during pregnancy, a Swedish study suggests. Preeclampsia has long been linked to an increased risk of events like heart attacks and strokes years later, and some previous research also suggest that this form of high blood pressure might also be one reason why women are more likely to develop advanced kidney disease than men.

