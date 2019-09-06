(Eds: Updating with Mamata's quotes, additional inputs)

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was admitted to a city hospital on Friday night after he complained of an acute breathing problem. The blood pressure of Bhattacharjee (75) was found to be quite low and his oxygen concentration had also deteriorated, a senior official of the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital Limited said.

"Bhattacharjee was brought to our hospital at around 8.30 pm. At that time, his condition was quite serious. We are treating him in the ITU. He suffered an acute exacerbation of COPD in the afternoon and his blood pressure fell quite alarmingly," the official told PTI. "After preliminary medical assistance, Bhattacharjee's condition improved a bit. His condition is stable now," she added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the hospital and spoke to the doctors there about Bhattacharjee's health. "When I first saw him, he was definitely serious. Now he has revived. He managed sitting on the bed. He is stable now. He requires blood because his haemoglobin is low. He is in the ICCU. I want him to get well soon and return home quickly," Banerjee said after coming out of the hospital.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also visited the hospital. An eight-member team of specialised doctors has been formed to monitor the condition of the former chief minister.

Bhattacharjee has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for quite some time. Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders Surjya Kanta Mishra and Rabin Deb also visited the hospital.

Bhattacharjee was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. He stepped down from the CPI(M) politburo, central committee and the state secretariat due to ill health in 2018. Lately, Bhattacharjee has been losing his vision.

His last public appearance was on February 3 during a mega rally of the Left party at the Brigade Parade Ground here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)