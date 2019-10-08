Science News Roundup: FDA approves Pfenex's osteoporosis therapy; Paralyzed man hails 'feat' of walking again with robot exoskeleton

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

FDA approves Pfenex's osteoporosis therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a bone-building drug from Pfenex Inc to treat osteoporosis in certain patients at high risk for fractures, giving the company its first commercial product. The company said it is seeking the FDA's authorization to designate the drug, PF708, as therapeutically equivalent to Eli Lilly and Co's injectable drug Forteo.

Paralyzed man hails 'feat' of walking again with robot exoskeleton

The French tetraplegic man who has been able to walk again using a pioneering four-limb robotic system, or exoskeleton, said walking was a major feat for him after being immobile for years. The French scientists behind the system, which was publicly unveiled last week, use a system of sensors implanted near the brain which send signals to the robotic system, moving the patient's legs and arms.

