Doctors discuss key issues during arthritis and osteoporosis conclave in Delhi

A national-level conclave on arthritis and osteoporosis was on Sunday held here during which doctors discussed key issues afflicting senior citizens in their sunset years, officials said. The event was held by a leading private hospital in collaboration with the Bone and Joints Society, Indian Orthopedic Association - Delhi Chapter, among others.

The theme of the day-long event was 'Locomotion Disability Prevention in Senior Citizens'. Senior health department officials, orthopedic department heads from AIIMS, Safdarjang Hospital, LNJP Hospital, prominent lawyers, and others attended it, Fortis hospital said in a statement.

"The conclave aimed at bringing the key issues afflicting the senior citizens in the sunset years. World Arthritis Day is marked on October 12 and World Osteoporosis Day falls on October 20. Both these conditions along with muscle sarcopenia affect the locomotion of the elderly significantly," it said. The key lies in early detection and that can be accomplished by sensitizing the first line of medical personnel who come in contact with senior citizens.

The topics that were covered included locomotion syndrome, sarcopenia, gait disturbances, degenerative versus inﬂammatory arthritis, data collection in arthritis and osteoporosis, fragility fractures, guidelines for the pharmacological management of osteoporosis, use of robotics in joint replacement surgeries, bone regeneration and optimization of post-surgery outcomes, the hospital said. Dhananjay Gupta, Director, Orthopedics-Spine Surgery & Joint Replacement at Fortis hospital said, "We are extremely proud to host the 'India Arthritis and Osteoporosis Conclave' this year. It is an important platform for practitioners across India where they can come together to discuss important issues pertaining to rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs) and Osteoporosis."

