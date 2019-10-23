Advani, Sharmila participate in event on stroke awareness, prevention

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani and film actress Sharmila Tagore on Wednesday took part in an event organised here for raising awareness about stroke and its prevention. Stroke is the second leading cause of death, with globally one stroke occurring every two seconds and claiming one life every six seconds, according to Dr Vinit Suri, president of the Indian Stroke Association.

"Stroke impact can be reduced significantly if the patient can be managed in the first few hours called the 'golden hours'," he said. The event was held jointly by the Institute of Neurosciences, Apollo Hospital and Indian Stroke Association, a body of over 800 neurologists from government and other hospitals, ahead of the World Strokes Day which falls on October 29.

"Despite such a high occurrence and devastation produced by stroke, public awareness about the ailment is extremely poor. And, that is why we have organised this event," said Suri, Senior Consultant, Neurology at Apollo Hospital. A number of cases studies were also discussed by Suri during the event.

"The event was very informative and extremely humbling to see and listen to some many emotional stories. I am going back from here with an enhanced level of awareness about stroke and its causes, perils and prevention," Tagore said at the event. Advani, Tagore and other dignitaries present on the occasion were later felicitated by organisers.

A number of stroke survivors also shared their stories and said awareness is very important for identifying stroke symptoms before it is too late. Suri said strike is not just limited to old people as young people are also getting affected by it.

"80 per cent of strokes are preventable by adopting simple measures like diet control, maintaining proper blood pressure level, cutting cholesterol and exercising regularly," Suri said. Obesity, alcohol and tobacco consumption are also among causes of stroke, besides diabetes and improper blood pressure, he said.

