International Development News
Development News Edition

Canadian ambassador says drug imports would not lower U.S. prices

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 03:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 03:31 IST
Canadian ambassador says drug imports would not lower U.S. prices
Image Credit: Flickr

Canada does not have a large enough supply of prescription drugs to meet U.S. demand, and importing medicines from Canada would not significantly lower U.S. prices, Ottawa's acting ambassador told U.S. officials in recent meetings, according to a statement published on Friday.

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's acting ambassador to the United States, said her country is "sympathetic to U.S. concerns regarding affordable prescription drugs." "Not only are we too small of a market, Canada cannot increase its domestic pharmaceutical drug supply to meet U.S. demand," the statement said. "Canada remains dedicated to working with the U.S. to improve our citizens' health and well-being, recognizing that Canada's priority is to ensure a steady and solid supply of medications at affordable prices for Canadians."

The statement summarized a meeting between Hillman and Trump advisor Joe Grogan on Friday, as well as discussions with other officials on Oct. 22. It cited a 2019 study that projected that if 40% of U.S. prescriptions were filled from Canada, the Canadian drug supply would run out in 118 days. It noted that the U.S. state of Florida spends more on prescription drugs than all of Canada.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump called on the head of the Department of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, to speed up the administration's efforts to allow cheaper medicines to be imported from Canada. Trump and Democratic rivals looking to run against him in the November 2020 election have made lowering the cost of prescriptions medicines for U.S. consumers a high priority.

The United States, which does not negotiate drug prices with manufacturers, has much higher prices for prescription medicines than most other developed nations. In July, the Trump administration announced that it would allow U.S. states and other groups to start pilot programs importing cheaper drugs from Canada in an effort to lower drug costs.

Reuters previously reported that Canada had privately told U.S. federal and state officials that the country would not support any plan to buy Canadian prescription drugs that might threaten its own drug supply or raise costs for Canadian citizens.

Also Read: Canada's Trudeau, main rival exchange attacks as campaign grinds to an end

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Adams 'at peace' with Jets after talk with CEO

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams met with team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson to discuss his feelings after his name was mentioned in trade talks earlier this week. Adams said he felt the conversation was helpful, however hes not read...

Seahawks claim WR Gordon off waivers

The Seattle Seahawks claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon off waivers on Friday. Gordon was waived off injured reserve by the New England Patriots on Thursday.Seattle hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and then will spend some time evalu...

WRAPUP 2-U.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks

The United States and China on Friday said they made progress in talks aimed at defusing a nearly 16-month-long trade war that has harmed the global economy, and U.S. officials said a deal could be signed this month.The Chinese Commerce Min...

FACTBOX-Four Republicans, 17 Democrats vie for U.S. presidential nominations

The largest field of Democratic presidential candidates in the modern U.S. political era shrank on Friday when former congressman Beto ORourke of Texas dropped out after struggling to raise funds for his campaign and falling behind in opini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019