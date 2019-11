Samoa makes measles vaccine mandatory to stop deadly outbreak

Samoa was finalizing plans for a compulsory measles vaccination program Monday, after declaring a state of emergency as a deadly epidemic sweeps the Pacific nation. At least six fatalities, including five children, have been linked to the outbreak of the virus, which has also hit other island states such as Tonga and Fiji.

Samoa is the worst affected with more than 700 cases reported from across all areas of the country, prompting the government on Friday to invoke emergency powers. Declaring a state of emergency, the government said plans for compulsory measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) immunizations would be published on Monday.

"MMR vaccinations for members of the public who have not yet received a vaccination injection is now a mandatory legal requirement for all of Samoa," it said. A national emergency operations centre to coordinate the measles response was opened on Monday.

However, no information was immediately available on how the vaccinations would be administered or whether those who were not immunized would face sanctions. Children are the most vulnerable to measles, which typically causes a rash and fever but can also lead to blindness, brain damage, and death.

Samoa has closed all schools, kindergartens and the country's only university in a bid to halt the virus' spread. New Zealand, which is experiencing its own measles outbreak in the Auckland region, will this week send 12 nurses and 3,000 MMR doses to assist Samoa's public health response.

University of Auckland immunologist Helen Petousis-Harris said even though measles was already widespread, the mass rollout of vaccinations could help limit the number of cases and reduce the death count. She said it was also important to boost Samoa's low levels of immunization and help prevent future outbreaks.

"In Samoa, the proportion of people who are immune to measles is very, very low, one of the lowest in the world," she told AFP. "So if they aren't able to improve that, this is going to happen again." The country's vaccination program was briefly suspended last year when two babies died shortly after being given a vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR).

Subsequent investigations found the problem was not the widely used vaccine but the fact that the nurses administering prepared it incorrectly. Neighboring Tonga last week announced government primary schools and kindergartens would be closed until later this month as the number of measles cases in the kingdom approaches 200.

Fiji has reported four cases but says they are contained to a township west of the capital Suva.

