Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK tobacco stocks rise after U.S. e-cig ban seen not as severe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 17:09 IST
UPDATE 1-UK tobacco stocks rise after U.S. e-cig ban seen not as severe
Representative image Image Credit: Health.mil

Shares of British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands Plc rose on Friday after the U.S. health regulator exempted menthol and tobacco from a list of popular e-cigarette flavors that it banned under its new guidelines.

BAT and Imperial Brands rose between 1% and 2% in morning trading and were among a handful of gainers on a day most stocks on the wider FTSE 100 index were hammered by heightened tensions in the Middle East. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said e-cigarette makers will be banned from selling pod-based e-cigarette flavors, including fruit, dessert, and mint, in the United States from February.

Public health advocates criticized the new guidelines, saying they were not stringent enough and that users will still be attracted to the exempted flavors. The ban was seen as a watered-down version from the one U.S. President Donald Trump had proposed in September, when he threatened to remove all e-cigarette flavors from shelves to curb a teenage vaping epidemic.

Fears of an outright ban led BAT and Imperial to lower their growth forecasts for their vaping businesses last year. "Following a significant period of disruption and uncertainty, this regulatory clarity is a welcome step towards returning the U.S. vapor market to stability," BAT, the maker of Lucky Strike, Dunhill and Vuse e-cigarettes, said on Friday.

Brokerage Jefferies said that while vaping sales would take a near-term hit from the move, the overall financial impact for BAT and Imperial would be minimal as most users would switch to menthol or tobacco, or even higher-margin traditional tobacco products. "We are actually bullish on implications of this final guidance," the brokerage wrote in a note.

Imperial Brands, which sells Blu e-cigarettes in the United States, was not immediately available to comment on the FDA's move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Pushcart vendor crushed to death by speeding car on Hamirpur-Shimla NH

A 45-year-old pushcart vendor was crushed to death after a speeding car hit him from behind on the Hamirpur-Shimla national highway, a police spokesman said. Kamal Kant came under the wheels on Thursday night near Bhira on Gasoti Khad Bridg...

Pompeo says US 'committed to de-escalation' after Soleimani killing

Pompeo says US committed to de-escalation after Soleimani killing....

Rugby-Scrumhalf Webb eligible to play for Wales in Six Nations

Scrumhalf Rhys Webb will be eligible to play for Wales in the Six Nations after agreeing to join Pro14 team Ospreys from the French side Toulon and the Welsh Rugby Union WRU allowing a six-month dispensation from its usual selection policy....

Russia halts oil supplies to Belarus amid economic talks

Minsk Belarus, Jan 3 AP Russia has halted oil supplies to Belarus after the two countries failed to renegotiate a contract amid talks on further improving economic ties. Belarus state-owned Belneftekhim oil company said Friday that Moscow h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020