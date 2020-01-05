Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scaling up use of life-saving drugs can help combat Ukraine's HIV epidemic, Yale study suggests

To reduce HIV transmission rates in Ukraine, where the condition is epidemic among people who inject drugs, a new study found that scaling up use of two medications - methadone and buprenorphine - can help fight the disease.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 13:25 IST
Scaling up use of life-saving drugs can help combat Ukraine's HIV epidemic, Yale study suggests
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

To reduce HIV transmission rates in Ukraine, where the condition is epidemic among people who inject drugs, a new study found that scaling up use of two medications - methadone and buprenorphine - can help fight the disease. Methadone and buprenorphine are used for treating opioid use disorder known as opioid agonist therapies (OATs)

The study was published in The Lancet. An alarming death rate prevails in Ukraine due to the HIV infections and the annual new reports of the infection rose from 9,500 in 2010 to 12,000 in 2018, according to the study.

The researchers were on the take that treating at least 20 per cent of people with opioid use disorder who inject drugs -- the minimum recommended by the World Health Organization -- could, over 10 years, prevent more than 10,000 new HIV infections and nearly 18,000 new deaths. Currently, only 2.7 per cent of people who inject drugs in Ukraine receive OATs, in spite of their proven effectiveness.

Co-author Lynn Madden, Yale postdoctoral associate in internal medicine and head of a foundation said that "Opioid agonist treatments are one of the most effective treatments for opioid use disorder and preventing HIV infections." Focused on substance use disorders and mental illness, he added, "In addition to treating opioid dependence, it substantially reduces drug use and injection frequency, lowers HIV transmission rates, and prevents death, including death due to overdose," she said.

Senior author Alexei Zelenev, Yale associate research scientist in medicine, said the healthcare system in Ukraine needs modernization, and HIV testing needs to be expanded, as only 56% of the population with HIV are aware of their infected status. Ukraine faces a difficult financial situation that exacerbates the public health crisis.

The study reveals the importance of scaling up evidence-based treatments to prevent new HIV infections and death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Pliskova looks to former Murray coach for Slam breakthrough

Brisbane, Jan 5 AFP World number two Karolina Pliskova is hoping Andy Murrays former coach can help her take the next step up as she targets a Grand Slam breakthrough and reclaiming the top ranking. The tall Czech ditched Spaniard Conchita ...

Man killed in fatal shark attack in Australia

A man died after being attacked by a shark off Australias southwest coast on Sunday, officials said, adding that patrols of the area would be increased. The West Australian state government said the attack occurred near Cull Island, which l...

Over 100 infants die in two Jodhpur hospitals: Report

Over 100 infants died in two government hospitals in Jodhpur in December last year, a report has found amid growing outrage over infant deaths in a Kota hospital. While a total of 146 children died in Umaid and MDM hospitals in Jodhpur in D...

Mumbai: Farmer, minor daughter detained outside CM's residence

A 45 year-old farmer and his minor daughter were detained outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays residence in suburban Bandra on Sunday when they came to meet him over some bank-related issue, police said. The duo was later re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020