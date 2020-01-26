U.S. registers third coronavirus case -health officials

A third case of the new coronavirus has been registered in the United States, in Orange County, California, the county's health agency said.

The individual, a traveler from Wuhan, China, is in isolation in hospital and in good condition, it said in a statement.

More than 2,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus, the vast majority in China, where 56 people have died from it.

