Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO corrects China virus global risk level to 'high'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:06 IST
WHO corrects China virus global risk level to 'high'
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

The World Health Organisation on Monday admitted an error in its assessment of the global risk of a deadly virus in China, saying it was "high" and not "moderate". The Geneva-based UN health agency said in a situation report published late Sunday that the risk was "very high in China, high at the regional level and high at the global level."

In a footnote, the WHO explained that it had stated: "incorrectly" in its previous reports on Thursday, Friday and Saturday that the global risk was "moderate". The correction of the global risk assessment does not mean that an international health emergency has been declared.

WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said only that there had been "an error in the wording". Asked what the risk categorization meant, the WHO said it was "a global evaluation of risk, covering severity, spread, and capacity to cope".

The WHO on Thursday had stopped short of declaring the novel coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern -- a rare designation used only for the most severe outbreaks that could trigger more concerted global action. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is visiting China this week to discuss how to contain the outbreak, on Thursday said: "This is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency".

WHO's cautious approach can be seen in the context of past criticism over its slow or too hasty use of the term, first used for the deadly 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic. During that outbreak, the UN health agency was criticized for sparking panic-buying of vaccines with its announcement that year that the outbreak had reached pandemic proportions, and then anger when it turned out the virus was not nearly as dangerous as first thought.

But in 2014, the WHO met harsh criticism for dragging its feet and downplaying the severity of the Ebola epidemic that ravaged three West African countries, claiming more than 11,300 lives by the time it ended in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Barnier warns of inevitable Brexit 'damage'

Belfast, Jan 27 AFP The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday warned Britain that its departure from the bloc later this week would have negative consequences and only ever be an exercise in damage limitation. In ...

Brexit withdrawal deal must be implemented 'with rigor' -EU's Barnier

The European Union will monitor the Northern Ireland elements of Britains Brexit agreement very closely and will not allow London to re-open the deal under the guise of implementation, the EUs chief Brexit negotiator said on Monday.The with...

UPDATE 3-Poland, Israel condemn resurgent anti-Semitism at Auschwitz commemoration

The presidents of Israel and Poland called on Monday for greater efforts to combat anti-Semitism as the world marked 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp amid concerns over a resurgence of anti-Jewish prejudice.More tha...

U.S. stock rally faces major test as China virus spreads

The latest rally in U.S. stocks is facing a serious test, as the SP 500 heads towards its worst loss in months on concerns over how the coronavirus will impact the global economy.So far, the selling has been measured, with most investors co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020