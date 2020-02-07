Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's virus epicenter Hubei speeds testing after complaints

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hubei
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 19:13 IST
China's virus epicenter Hubei speeds testing after complaints
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China's Hubei province, the coronavirus outbreak epicenter, has started using a faster and more convenient method of testing in order to isolate patients more quickly, the official People's Daily reported on Friday.

Reuters reported last month that a lack of RNA test kits in Hubei capital Wuhan may have delayed patients from being properly diagnosed and treated, contributing to the spread of the virus in the early days of the outbreak. Hubei will start recognizing computerized tomography (CT) scan results as confirmation of suspected infections of the coronavirus, which has killed over 600 people in China, the newspaper said on its official Weibo account, citing a document published by the National Health Commission on Feb. 5.

The move could significantly shorten the testing time and allow more prompt treatment in the province, doctors and epidemiologists said. Previously, China's health authorities had a stricter rule for identifying such cases, and patients were often denied access to be treated full-time without RNA tests that could take days to process. "The biggest advantage of CT scans is 'fast' – we can see the results immediately," Qi Xiaolong, Professor of Medicine and Assistant Dean at the First Hospital of Lanzhou University, said in an email to Reuters.

"As we're facing the shortage of virus test-kits in Wuhan and other virus-stricken areas near it (or the shortage of professional testing staff), current case-confirming procedures cannot meet the requirement of diagnosis and treatment," he said, adding the quality of reagents and proficiency in sample retention could also affect the accuracy of the test results. In contrast, CT scan results have proven highly reliable and can yield results in just minutes, Cheng Zhenshun, Director of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, said earlier this week.

"We've finally seen this change happen," a Wuhan Weibo user surnamed Zhang wrote in a post commenting on the news. "This will give patients a lot more confidence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Probe ordered after reports of infected, mismatched blood transfusion in Phagwara hospital

The Punjab government on Friday ordered an inquiry into the incident of infected and mismatched blood transfusion at a hospital in Punjabs Kapurthala district, officials said. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered the probe after taking co...

Cong seeks Vardhan's apology for 'unparliamentary' remarks against Rahul in LS

The Congress on Friday demanded an apology from Union Minister Harsh Vardhan for making unparliamentary remarks in the Lok Sabha against Rahul Gandhi, who alleged that the BJP orchestrated the ruckus in the House to prevent him from questio...

Delhi poll body gears up for assembly polls; EVMs foolproof, non-tamperable says Delhi CEO

Riding on tech-savvy elements like QR codes and mobile apps, poll authorities have geared up for the elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly on Saturday, making tight security arrangements across the national capital and keeping an extra ...

Appeals court throws out Democrats' 'emoluments' lawsuit over Trump businesses

A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trumps overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitutions anti-corruption emoluments clauses....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020