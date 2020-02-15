Left Menu
Development News Edition

406 people brought back from Wuhan may be released next week if final samples test negative

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 17:20 IST
406 people brought back from Wuhan may be released next week if final samples test negative
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 406 people, who are housed at a quarantine facility of the ITBP after being brought back from China due to coronavirus outbreak there, may be released next week if their final samples turn out to be negative, officials said on Saturday. The final samples of all the people quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility here were collected by a team of doctors on Friday and the reports are expected to be received by Monday.

"Based on the reports, a decision will be taken to discharge the travelers, if agreed to by the authorities, which is expected to be done in next week observing laid down protocols and due medical procedures as per the directives of Health Ministry," PRO of the ITBP Vivek Kumar Pandey said in a statement. A senior home ministry official said all of them will be released by next week if the final samples test negative.

A total of 650 people were brought back from Wuhan in China on February 1 and 2 in two 747 Boeing Air India aircraft after the novel Coronavirus outbreak there. While 406 people, including seven from the Maldives, are being looked after at the quarantine ITBP facility here, rest are at an Army center at Manesar in Haryana.

The ITBP center is being looked after by an expert team of doctors and medical professionals. There are seven children, including an infant in the group. "No fresh symptoms have been seen today. Food, bed and other basic requirements are catered. Sufficient amount of medicines are also kept at the center," Pandey said.

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus epidemic has climbed to 1,523 with 143 new fatalities reported mostly from the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases jumped to over 66,000, health officials said on Saturday. India has so far reported three confirmed cases of the virus, all in Kerala.

One of the three medical students, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus infection and were treated at a hospital in Kerala, has been discharged after recovery. Passengers arriving in flights from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore,

Japan and South Korea were being screened for possible exposure to the respiratory virus at 21 identified airports in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Xi says China must keep economic, social order while battling coronavirus

China must make every effort to maintain economic and social control as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, and avoid causing panic that could lead to secondary disasters, President Xi Jinping told senior officials earlier this month. Reut...

Four children killed as school van catches fire in Punjab; CM orders probe

In a ghastly incident, four children were burnt alive when a private schools mini van carrying students caught fire in Punjabs Sangrur district on Saturday, police said. The accident took place on the Longowal-Sidsaachar road, they said, ad...

No meeting of scheduled with Home Minister on Sunday: MHA after Shaheen Bagh protesters said they would meet Amit Shah

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Saturday said that no meeting has been scheduled with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Sunday after the protestors at Shaheen Bagh claimed to be going to meet Shah to discuss issues related to the Citize...

Portuguese president arrives in Goa on 2-day visit

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal arrived in Goa on Saturday on a two-day visit,during which his country and the state government will sign an MoU on augmenting water supply and sewerage management.He was welcomed at the interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020