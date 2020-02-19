Left Menu
Development News Edition

'New saliva test to detect chronic disease risk developed'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Saopaulo
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 13:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 13:03 IST
'New saliva test to detect chronic disease risk developed'

Researchers have demonstrated that saliva can be used for early detection of the risk of diseases associated with surplus body fat, an advance that may lead to better methods to diagnose chronic obesity-related ailments. The study, published in the journal Nutrition Research, identified uric acid in saliva as a reliable signature chemical to predict body fat percentages in teenagers.

"The idea is to enable saliva to be more widely used as an alternative biological sample for clinical analysis. The advantage of saliva is that it can be collected several times noninvasively and painlessly, like urine," said study co-author Paula Midori Castelo from Universidade Federal de Sao Paulo in Brazil. Castelo said the level of salivary uric acid is a good predictor of body fat percentage even in adolescents considered healthy, although the link between these two factors is poorly understood.

According to the researchers, uric acid is the end-product of the metabolic breakdown of purines -- molecular bases that make up the genetic material. They said it accumulates in the blood, and in much smaller proportions in the saliva.

Although uric acid acts as an antioxidant, the scientists said it can lead to a predisposition to develop hypertension, inflammation, and cardiovascular disease when its levels become too high in the blood and saliva. As part of the study, the researchers collected saliva samples from 129 girls and 119 boys aged 14-17.

In addition to uric acid, they also measured the levels of several other substances, including cholesterol and vitamin D, the study noted. The participants answered a questionnaire on their medical and dental history, and also underwent an oral examination to exclude those with cavities and/or gum inflammation.

"Cavities and periodontal disease are known to influence salivary parameters such as pH (acidity), electrolytic composition and biochemistry. Both relate to the secretion of substances that can change the composition of saliva," Castelo explained. The remaining participants were also subject to anthropometric evaluation that included measures of height, weight, and body fat percentage, as well as skeletal muscle mass.

In the study, the scientists sampled the saliva of the participants at home after they had fasted for 12 hours. They measured the levels of cholesterol, uric acid, and other substances.

On analysing the data, they found that adolescents with a high level of salivary uric acid also had a higher body fat percentage. "The level of this compound in saliva proved to be a reliable indicator of body fat accumulation, even in adolescents who were not being treated for chronic disease," Castelo said.

"It could be the basis for an accurate noninvasive method of monitoring dietary health and achieving early detection of changes in nutritional state," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Bill to be tabled to make early schooling compulsory

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the department will table a bill this year that will make two schooling years before Grade 1 compulsory. The Minister said this when she participated in a debate on the State of the Nation Addre...

European shares lifted by weaker euro, dip in new virus cases

European shares rose on Wednesday, supported by a weaker euro, while a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases raised hopes that the impact of the epidemic on the global supply chain would be short-lived.The pan-European STOXX 600 in...

CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet Home Minister Amit Shah today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at North Block on Wednesday, as a courtesy call.This will be the first meeting of the two leaders after the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor took charge as ...

UPDATE 1-Director of Oscar-winning 'Parasite' did not want to sugarcoat inequality

The stark inequality between two South Korean families portrayed in the Oscar-winning film Parasite might make viewers uncomfortable but it was the only path to revealing cold reality, the films director, Bong Joon-ho, said on Wednesday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020