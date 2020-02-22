Left Menu
Doping-Drug testing to resume in China after coronavirus outbreak

  • Updated: 22-02-2020 00:13 IST
  • Created: 22-02-2020 00:02 IST
Doping-Drug testing to resume in China after coronavirus outbreak
Representative image

The China Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) will resume drug testing following a temporary suspension due to the coronavirus, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday. Drug testing programs on mainland China were halted on Feb. 3 following the outbreak of the virus which has killed more than 2,000 people in China and infected thousands globally.

WADA said drug testing would resume this week on a "phased basis" with priority given to testing elite level athletes from higher-risk categories and sports. With the coronavirus outbreak still not contained, WADA said CHINADA had implemented a supplementary set of guidelines to minimise the risk of infection for doping control officers.

WADA emphasised that while CHINADA operations were suspended testing on Chinese athletes training and competing outside their country continued with more than 1,200 tests conducted.

