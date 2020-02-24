China reports 150 more virus deaths
China's death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 2,592 on Monday, after the National Health Commission reported 150 more fatalities, all but one in the epicenter of Hubei province.
Monday's death toll was a jump on the 97 deaths reported Sunday.
The commission also confirmed a total of 409 new cases in China, with most in Hubei.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Beijing
- Hubei
- National Health Commission
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS
Mainland China reports 89 new coronavirus deaths on Feb. 8
UPDATE 2-Deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak surpass deaths from SARS
China health body warns against excessive use of protective suits
WRAPUP 1-China to stagger back to work as virus deaths surpass SARS toll