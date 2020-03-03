Saudi Arabia restricts entry for GCC citizens, residents -SPA
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday barred citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries from entering the kingdom for 14 days after returning from outside the region due to coronavirus concerns, state news agency SPA reported.
Travelers coming from any fellow GCC state, which includes the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar, must spend 14 continuous days in that country and show no signs of the coronavirus before being granted entry, SPA said.
It also cited an interior ministry source as saying that Saudi citizens or residents entering from a GCC country must inform authorities upon arrival in the kingdom of any travel outside the GCC in the preceding 14 days.
