Left Menu
Development News Edition

Molecule in oranges may help reduce obesity: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 14:00 IST
Molecule in oranges may help reduce obesity: Study

A molecule found in sweet oranges and tangerines, called nobiletin, may reduce obesity and reverse its negative effects, according to a study in mice which may lead to new interventions against the condition. The study, published in the Journal of Lipid Research, said that mice fed a high-fat, high-cholesterol diet that was also given nobiletin were noticeably leaner compared to those that were fed a high-fat, high-cholesterol diet alone.

It also noted that the mice fed the high-fat diet had reduced levels of blood fats and insulin resistance a condition in which the body fails to use the hormone insulin to process glucose from the blood for energy. "We've shown that in mice that already have all the negative symptoms of obesity, we can use nobelitin to reverse those symptoms, and even start to regress plaque build-up in the arteries, known as atherosclerosis," said Murray Huff, study co-author from the University of Western Ontario in Canada.

The researchers initially suspected that the molecule could be acting on the pathway that regulates how fat is handled in the body. Called AMP Kinase, they said, this regulator turns on the machinery in the body that burns fats to create energy, and may also block the manufacture of fats. However, when the researchers studied nobiletin's effects on mice that had been genetically modified to remove AMP Kinase, they reported the same effects.

"This result told us that nobiletin is not acting on AMP Kinase, and is bypassing this major regulator of how fat is used in the body. What it still leaves us with is the question -- how is nobiletin doing this?" Huff said. While this mystery remains, the researchers said the findings show that nobiletin may not interfere with other drugs that act on the AMP Kinase system. Huff said that current therapeutics for diabetes like metformin work through this pathway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt executes top Islamist militant Ashmawy: army

Egypt executes top Islamist militant Ashmawy army ...

Parliament passes Electoral Amendment Bill to make voting easier

People who find out on election day they are not on the electoral roll or their details are not up to date will now have their vote counted.Parliament today passed the Electoral Amendment Bill which means the same rules applying during the ...

Kunal Gupta honoured with Philip Kotler's Emerging CEO Award at World Marketing Summit, India, 2020

New Delhi India March 4 ANINewsVoir Kunal Gupta, Founder, Mount Talent Consulting Pvt Ltd, has won the iconic achievement award - Emerging CEO of the year at the World Marketing Summit - India, 2020 at the event organized at Vigyan Bhawan, ...

South Africa: Africa's tallest building 'The Leonardo' opens doors for occupation

The Legacy Group has announced on Tuesday that the 234-meter tall building The Leonardo in Johannesburg, South Africa, is ready for providing occupation space in 240-suite hotel and residences, according to a media report by CCE News.Bart D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020