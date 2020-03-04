Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: BJP leader asks Delhi Police to suspend use of breath analyser tests

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:50 IST
COVID-19: BJP leader asks Delhi Police to suspend use of breath analyser tests

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has called for suspension of the use of breath analyser tests for alcohol consumption, by the police. In a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner, Bagga said, "In the light of ongoing ncovid2019(corona) infection, to protect(prevent) further spread of the disease, I request to please suspend the breath analyser tests for drunk drivers." He claimed breath is one of the main reasons behind the spread of the virus, adding the test can be resumed after the situation becomes normal. "Request to @DelhiPolice @cpdelhi & other state Police for suspension of breath analysis for some time #CoronaAlert," Bagga tweeted.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said 28 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected so far in India and announced that all international flights and passengers will now have to undergo screening, and not just the 12 countries listed earlier. Giving a breakup of those who have tested positive for the virus, the minister said out of the total 28 COVID-19 cases in India, one person is from Delhi, six of his relatives in Agra, 16 Italians and their Indian driver, one in Telangana and the three earlier cases in Kerala. PTI VIT SRY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's new PM delays Parliament, and no-confidence vote

Kuala Lumpur, Mar 4 AP Malaysias new leader has postponed the next session of Parliament by more than two months, effectively delaying plans by Mahathir Mohamads former ruling alliance to seek a no-confidence vote against him. Lower house s...

Equities close lower as Coronavirus cases rise, financial and metal stocks drag

Heavy selling in financial and metal stocks dragged equity benchmark indices lower by half a per cent on Wednesday as the government said that number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in India has risen to 28. The market sentiment was affected...

Netanyahu election lead shrinks, raising prospect of another Israel vote

Israel appeared headed into another political stalemate on Wednesday after nearly-complete results indicated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had failed to secure a clear majority for a right-wing bloc in parliament, despite his claim of v...

Greek forces use tear gas to stop migrants crossing Turkey border

Greek riot police and troops used water cannon and tear gas on Wednesday against hundreds of migrants as they made another attempt to cross the border from Turkey into Greece.Plumes of black smoke drifted above the Kastanies border crossing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020