Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy to shut all schools, universities over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 19:37 IST
Italy to shut all schools, universities over coronavirus
Image Credit: ANI

Italy is to close all schools and universities from Thursday to try to contain its worsening coronavirus outbreak, a government source said, as cases continued to rise in Europe's worst hit country.

Only schools and universities in the northern regions most heavily affected by the epidemic have been closed so far. Seventy-nine people have died of the new coronavirus in Italy to Tuesday, with more than 2,500 confirmed cases since the outbreak began 13 days ago.

The extension of the schools shut-down will last at least until mid-March, the source said. In another sign of mounting concern, the sports minister said on Wednesday the government was likely to order all top flight Serie A soccer matches be played behind closed doors until the outbreak eases.

So far, games had been cancelled in the northern regions but had gone ahead over the rest of the country. The virus outbreak remains centred on the wealthy and populous region of Lombardy around Milan and the neighbouring regions of Veneto and Emilia Romagna, but cases are spreading around the whole of the Italian peninsular.

On Wednesday, Rome's Spallanzani infections diseases hospital said it had 20 coronavirus patients, while others were being treated at home in and around Italy's capital and largest city. The southern island of Sicily reported 18 cases. The daily nationwide update will be provided by the Civil Protection Agency at around 1700 GMT.

Emilia Romagna's regional government said on Wednesday two of its members had tested positive. The outbreak has heavily disrupted daily life in the north, with cinemas, museums and other public venues closed and many events cancelled including fashion shows and trade fairs.

The national health institute has instructed Italians to wash their hands frequently, remain at least a metre (yard) apart, refrain from hugging each other and avoid crowded places. On Wednesday, the government issued a directive instructing public sector managers to reorganise offices to enable staff to work from home.

Italy's chronically weak economic growth looks sure to suffer, with the tourist sector taking a huge hit from a wave of cancellations by holidaymakers. Industry lobby Confindustria said the country was in recession, forecasting a fall in gross domestic product in both the first and second quarters of this year.

Confturismo, the tourist industry's confederation, said on Wednesday the sector was "on its knees." It forecast a drop of some 32 million in the number of Italian and foreign tourists in March-to-May, with a loss to the industry of some 7.4 billion euros. (Additional reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Uganda jails filmmaker doing documentary on opposition hopeful

A Ugandan court sent an independent filmmaker to jail on Wednesday after he was accused of singing subversive songs while producing a documentary about a pop star seeking to unseat the long-serving president, his attorney said.The jailing o...

Researchers identify two coronavirus strains as China cases dwindle

Scientists in China studying the outbreak of disease caused by the new coronavirus say they have found that two main strains of the virus are circulating in humans and causing infections.The researchers, from Peking Universitys School of Li...

Speaker to amend his speech on Constitution after Cong raises

With opposition Congress pointing out that his speech on the Constitution appeared to dilute the role of B R Ambedkar in drafting it,Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday said it was not his intention to do so and...

Delhi Violence: SC takes note of hate speech allegations against activist Harsh Mander

The Supreme Court Wednesday took strong note of the Centres allegations that activist Harsh Mander, who sought lodging of FIRs against some BJP leaders, has also made certain objectionable remarks against the top court, majesty of law, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020