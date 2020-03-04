Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump meets with U.S. airline officials amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 23:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 22:51 IST
Trump meets with U.S. airline officials amid coronavirus outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Representatives from some of the nation's top airlines met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying they have stepped up their cleaning and other procedures amid concerns about the coronavirus.

Representatives from Southwest Airlines Co, United Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue , among others, attended the meeting at the White House with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top U.S. officials. Trump said the airlines would be hit from a fall in overseas travel related to the virus but said there were some benefits to Americans staying in the United States for domestic travel. He said the executives had not asked for financial assistance to make up for the hit to their businesses.

United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz said his airline had promoted fist bumps as a way of greeting each other to reduce hand-to-hand contacts. Alaska Air Group Chief Executive Brad Tilden said the whole industry had made changes to cleaning and onboard sanitation on planes.

American Airlines Group Chief Executive Doug Parker said American had offered flexibility to passengers who wanted to change their travel plans because of the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump hails rival Joe Biden's 'incredible comeback'

Washington, Mar 4 AFP President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed Democrat Joe Bidens incredible comeback in the primaries race and signalled how he will attack the new frontrunner, saying he was surrounded by far leftists. It was a great co...

Tokyo 2020 Olympics may be postponed; Other sporting events hit by Coronavirus

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee rebuffed speculation on Wednesday that the Games might be cancelled due to deepening concern about the coronavirus outbreak, declaring that was not an option. Here are some of th...

Italian coronavirus death toll jumps to 107, all schools shut

Italy closed all schools and universities and prepared other emergency measures on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Europes worst-hit country as the death toll and number of cases jumped. Twenty-eight people died of...

Russia reinforces Syria before Putin-Erdogan talks - flight and shipping data

Russia is racing to reinforce its troops in Syria by sea and air before talks between the Russian and Turkish leaders in Moscow on Thursday, flight data and shipping movements show.The two presidents, Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan, agre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020