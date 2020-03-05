Left Menu
U.S. lawmakers agree $8.3 bln coronavirus response bill, House to debate

  • Updated: 05-03-2020 02:11 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 02:11 IST
Legislation to control the spread of coronavirus and develop vaccines for the highly-contagious disease is set to move through the U.S. House of Representatives after congressional negotiators on Wednesday struck a deal on its provisions. The bill would devote $8.3 billion for government-sponsored initiatives, including expanding testing for the virus, which has infected at least 129 people in the United States. Two more deaths were reported on Wednesday, increasing the toll to 11.

The House aimed to pass the measure on Wednesday with White House backing. The Senate would then take up the bill, aiming to send it to President Donald Trump this week for signing into law. "We must quickly enact this legislation. Lives are at stake," House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, a Democrat, said in a statement.

As the House prepared to debate the bill, the top four Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress received a classified briefing about contingency plans for Congress if there was a coronavirus outbreak in Washington. An estimated 3 million people come through the Capitol Visitor Center each year.

Following the meeting, they brushed off reporters' questions on whether plans were needed for Congress to meet somewhere else or whether public access to the Capitol might eventually be curtailed. Representative Matt Gaetz, after a separate closed briefing for Republican lawmakers with Vice President Mike Pence about coronavirus preparations nationwide, compared the House chamber to a "petri dish" for incubating germs.

"We all fly in these dirty airports, we touch and selfie everyone we meet and then we congregate together," the Florida congressman said. Under the bill, over $3 billion would be devoted to research and development of coronavirus vaccines, test kits and therapeutics. No vaccines or treatments for the virus are currently in place, but patients can receive supportive care.

Gaetz said that while the United States is gearing up in the production of virus test kits, "We're not where we want to be. The vice president made that very clear that we've got to get more test assets in place." In a bid to also help control the spread of the virus outside the United States, $1.25 billion would be available for international efforts.

The fast-spreading virus that emerged late last year in central China is now in some 80 countries, having killed 3,000 worldwide and rattled financial markets. State and local governments would receive $950 million to support their work in combating the respiratory disease.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, a Republican, called the bill "an aggressive and comprehensive response" to the crisis. It would provide far more money than the $2.5 billion requested by the Trump administration.

Included is more than $300 million to help cover costs of any vaccine for those who cannot afford it. The Department of Health and Human Services would be authorized to ensure vaccines' affordability in the commercial market. Democrats and Republicans disagreed on the total amount of spending in the bill, with Republicans citing about $7.8 billion as the total due to a different accounting method for one provision.

Other provisions in the bill: -- $2.2 billion in public health funding for prevention, preparedness and response, including the $950 million to bolster state and local government efforts -- Nearly $1 billion to help procure drugs and medical supplies -- Small businesses impacted by an outbreak could qualify for low-interest federal loans.

