Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House passes $8.3 billion bill to battle coronavirus; Senate vote due Thursday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 05:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 05:58 IST
U.S. House passes $8.3 billion bill to battle coronavirus; Senate vote due Thursday

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved on Wednesday an $8.3 billion bill to combat the spread of the new coronavirus and develop vaccines for the highly contagious disease, sending it to the Senate for final passage. Reflecting the urgency among lawmakers to address the growing coronavirus crisis, the House voted 415-2 on the bill just hours after negotiators unveiled its contents.

A Senate vote was scheduled for Thursday. It includes money to expand testing for the virus, which has infected at least 129 people in the United States. Two more deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the U.S. toll to 11.

With the White House backing the effort, congressional leaders worked to win fast passage so that President Donald Trump could potentially sign it into law this week. "We must quickly enact this legislation. Lives are at stake," House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, a Democrat, said in a statement.

The measure would provide far more money than the $2.5 billion initially sought by the Trump administration. Shortly before the vote, the top four Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress received a classified briefing about contingency plans for Congress if there was a coronavirus outbreak in Washington.

An estimated 3 million people come through the Capitol Visitor Center each year. Following the meeting, the lawmakers brushed off reporters' questions on whether plans were needed for Congress to meet somewhere else or whether public access to the Capitol might eventually be curtailed.

Representative Matt Gaetz, after a separate closed briefing for Republican lawmakers with Vice President Mike Pence about coronavirus preparations nationwide, compared the House chamber to a "petri dish" for incubating germs. "We all fly in these dirty airports, we touch and selfie everyone we meet and then we congregate together," the Florida congressman said.

Later, during the vote, Gaetz was spotted sitting in the House chamber wearing a gas mask. 'NOT WHERE WE WANT TO BE'

Under the bill, over $3 billion would be devoted to research and development of coronavirus vaccines, test kits and therapeutics. No vaccines or treatments for the virus are currently in place, but patients can receive supportive care. Gaetz said that while the United States was gearing up in the production of virus test kits, "we're not where we want to be. The vice president made that very clear that we've got to get more test assets in place."

In a bid to also help control the spread of the virus outside the United States, $1.25 billion would be available for international efforts. The fast-spreading virus that emerged late last year in central China is now in some 80 countries. It has killed more than 3,000 worldwide and rattled financial markets.

State and local governments would receive $950 million to support their work in combating the respiratory disease. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, a Republican, called the bill "an aggressive and comprehensive response" to the crisis.

Included is more than $300 million to help cover costs of any vaccine for those who cannot afford it. The Department of Health and Human Services would be authorized to ensure vaccines' affordability in the commercial market. Republicans cited a $7.8 billion cost for the bill, instead of $8.3 billion. That does not include $500 million authorized for a "telehealth" program for senior citizens.

Other provisions in the bill: -- $2.2 billion in public health funding for prevention, preparedness and response, including the $950 million to bolster state and local government efforts.

-- Nearly $1 billion to help procure drugs and medical supplies -- Small businesses affected by an outbreak could qualify for low-interest federal loans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court justices divided in abortion case; Roberts may hold key

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday in a major abortion rights case, with Chief Justice John Roberts representing the potential decisive vote on a challenge to a Louisiana law that could make it harder for women to obt...

S.Korea reports 438 new coronavirus cases, less than previous day

South Korea confirmed 438 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a slight decrease from the previous day, taking total infections to 5,766.The Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention also said three more deaths from the virus were ...

Curry set to return for NBA Finals rematch

Stephen Curry will be on hand, but Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala wont when the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors meet Thursday night for the first time since the NBA Finals last June. The Raptors took...

Elevate NZ Venture Fund open for business

The Governments new 300 million venture capital fund - announced in last years Budget is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealands productivity requires well-functionin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020