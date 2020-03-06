Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-With economic risks 'evolving,' Fed policymakers assess what's next

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wasington
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 11:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 10:38 IST
WRAPUP 1-With economic risks 'evolving,' Fed policymakers assess what's next

U.S. central bankers see "evolving" risks to the world's biggest economy from the fast-spreading coronavirus and are scrambling to assess what's next, both for the business outlook and the Federal Reserve's own response.

This week the Fed delivered a surprise half-percentage point rate cut - bringing the target rate to a range of 1.00% to 1.25% - after cases of the disease that emerged in China exploded in South Korea, Italy and elsewhere, and global stock prices swooned on fears of a pandemic. Since then, cases of COVID-19, the sometimes fatal respiratory illness caused by the virus, have continued to rise, with people testing positive in more U.S. states.

Companies are increasingly responding by having employees work from home, reduce travel, and take other steps to curb the virus' spread, though such measures also could slow economic activity. "Should the number of U.S. cases increase significantly, containment measures (and fear) could dampen domestic activity as travelers, shoppers, and employees avoid contagion risks," the San Francisco Fed said in its quarterly report on banking conditions in the Western U.S.

"The depth and breadth of the impact remain uncertain given the evolving nature of containment." With less than two weeks before the Fed's next policy-setting meeting, financial markets are pricing in more rate cuts ahead.

"Our policy action this week positions us well to support the economic expansion," New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday, noting that before the virus made itself felt the U.S. economy had "very good momentum" powered by solid jobs growth. "We are carefully monitoring the effects of the coronavirus on the U.S. economic outlook and will respond as appropriate," he said, adding that Fed officials are coordinating with central banks around the world to reduce the risks to the global economy and ensure that financial markets are running smoothly.

Speaking in Chicago, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said that a key factor in shaping his view of whether more policy easing will be needed is the number of new cases of the disease in coming days, rather than backward-looking data such as the monthly jobs report due from the Labor Department Friday. As for whether the Fed will ease policy further on March 17-18, Kaplan said he "wouldn't presume what the Fed is going to do from here...I want to take it one day at a time..."

But in the end, Kaplan said he hopes the disruption to the U.S. economy will last only a quarter or a bit more, and that the rate cut this week will help the economy recover faster. "We'll have some slowing, and I hope in hindsight it will turn out to be transitory," Kaplan said.

INSURANCE Also speaking on Thursday was Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari, who said the Fed could cut rates further if needed.

"This was insurance that we took out because nobody knows how bad the virus is going to be," he said, noting companies react to uncertainty by pulling back on activity. If in a few months the impact of the virus has passed, he said, the Fed could raise rates again. For now, central bankers are doing what they can to keep financial markets running smoothly. Kaplan said that one option the Fed has is encouraging banks to go easy on borrowers affected by the virus who are otherwise creditworthy.

New York Fed President Williams said the U.S. central bank will make sure that there is an ample supply of reserves in the banking system. The New York Fed has been intervening in money markets since mid-September when a shortage of cash led to a spike in short-term borrowing rates.

The Fed is also purchasing $60 billion a month in short-term Treasury bills in an effort to increase the level of reserves in the banking system. Policymakers have discussed scaling back the repo operations and the bill purchases in the second quarter, but some analysts wonder if the Fed will need to delay those plans because of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

'This is not a drill': WHO urges world to take virus more seriously

Beijing, Mar 6 AFP World health officials have warned that countries are not taking the coronavirus crisis seriously enough, as outbreaks surged across Europe and in the United States where medical workers sounded warnings over a disturbing...

'This is not a drill': WHO urges world to take virus more seriously

Beijing, Mar 6 AFP World health officials have warned that countries are not taking the coronavirus crisis seriously enough, as outbreaks surged across Europe and in the United States where medical workers sounded warnings over a disturbing...

Blackhawks battling for playoff spot as they face downtrodden Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings had 24 victories at this stage of the season a year ago. A strong finish led to a 32-win total, though they were well out of the playoff picture. This season has been much worse. They have notched just 15 wins with app...

Guyana opposition cries fraud in presidential election

Guyana opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday accused the nations elections commission of fraud in tallying the results of Mondays presidential vote, saying the group inflated the vote count to favor the incumbent, President David Gra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020