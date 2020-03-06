Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. may take targeted steps to stimulate economy amid coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:50 IST
U.S. may take targeted steps to stimulate economy amid coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Trump administration may take targeted steps to stimulate the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus outbreak that is likely to temporarily drag down some sectors, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

Kudlow, speaking in a round of television interviews, said it was too early to determine the magnitude of any slowdown but that the nation's overall economy remained fundamentally strong and was not headed for a recession. U.S. officials were concerned about people who may have to stay home because of the outbreak and lose wages, as well as about small businesses and airlines, among others, he said.

"We're looking for targeted measures that will do the most good in a short period of time," Kudlow told Bloomberg News. "We're not looking at big, expensive, macro cash rebates --helicopter money from the sky that never works," he added on Fox Business Network, saying any help would be directed to "those areas that have been hit the worst."

"We are not looking at giving everybody $1,000," he added. U.S. and global markets have slid for the past two weeks as the spread of coronavirus outside of China has raised investors' fear of the outbreak's impact as the number of cases neared 100,000 worldwide. In the United States, the death toll from the respiratory illness rose to 14.

The U.S. market slide alone had wiped out nearly $4 trillion of value through Thursday. Kudlow said the administration needed more information first before it could act and that more details could come next week.

"We don't want to act prematurely," he told Fox. U.S. President Donald Trump could act via executive order, or he could also turn again to Congress, which this week approved an $8.3 billion bill aimed at efforts to boost the U.S. response to the outbreak, including money for drug and vaccine development as well as the public health efforts.

Trump signed the measure into law earlier on Friday. He said the administration was not inclined to enact a temporary payroll tax cut, or lowering tariffs on imports, which some experts have said could ease global supply chain problems.

Kudlow again reiterated that long-term investors should buy stocks now amid the global dip in prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Tigers pound Yankees' Cole; Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Spring training roundup Tigers pound Yankees ColeDetroits Travis Demeritte and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back homers off the Yankees Gerrit Cole in the first inning, then repeated the fe...

Delhi's 'Jai' and 'Veeru' held for robbing people

Two men who met in jail and saw themselves as Jai and Veeru, popular protagonists of the iconic Bollywood film Sholay, were arrested in Karol Bagh for allegedly robbing several people in different parts of Delhi, police said Friday. The acc...

Alpine skiing-Cortina d'Ampezzo World Cup finals cancelled because of coronavirus

The Alpine skiing World Cup finals in Cortina dAmpezzo have been cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Italian winter sports federation FISI said on Friday.Its with great regret that I took this decision, said FISI president Flavio R...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considering discouraging some travelers from cruises -sources

The United States is considering ways to discourage U.S. travelers from taking cruises as part of a broader Trump administration effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, according to four officials familiar with the situation. The officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020