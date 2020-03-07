Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House considers tax relief for airlines, travel firms amid coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 03:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 02:24 IST
White House considers tax relief for airlines, travel firms amid coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Trump administration is weighing tax relief for airline, cruise and travel industries to help such companies cope with a growing coronavirus outbreak that has dried up bookings, a source familiar with the plan said on Friday. The move, which could include tax deferrals, is one of several targeted steps that the administration is considering to try to limit the economic damage from the epidemic, which could stifle consumer spending and keep many workers at home.

White House Economic adviser Larry Kudlow said it was too early to determine the magnitude of the slowdown and the nation's overall economy remained fundamentally strong and was not headed for a recession. The Labor department released strong February payrolls data on Friday, reflecting surveys taken before the virus' rampant spread outside China became apparent. U.S. officials were concerned about people who may have to stay home because of the outbreak and lose wages, as well as about small business and airlines, among others, Kudlow told reporters at the White House.

"We're worried about small business. We might be worried about small farms. We might be worried about some sectors of the economy that are really hard hit," Kudlow said. "There are a lot of things we can do for cash flow purposes, possibly deferred tax purposes, and we can set up mechanisms to do that," Kudlow said, adding that they would be "micro-forms of assistance."

Kudlow did not name the specific industries that could get tax deferments and a Treasury spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Washington Post first reported https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/03/06/white-house-could-seek-timely-targeted-aid-us-industries-hurt-by-coronavirus-outbreak-top-adviser-says that the administration is considering the idea. Kudlow said the administration may have to go to Congress to seek additional funding, but aid would be "targeted micro-forms of assistance."

"We are at the moment are not going to do these gigantic packages where we put in helicopter money for everyone," he added. The Federal Reserve this week announced an emergency half-percentage point rate cut to try to blunt the coronavirus' impact.

U.S. and global markets have slid for the past two weeks as the spread of coronavirus outside of China has raised investors' fear of the outbreak's impact as the number of cases neared 100,000 worldwide. In the United States, the death toll from the respiratory illness rose to 15. The U.S. market slide alone had wiped out nearly $4 trillion of value through Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump could act via an executive order, or he could also turn again to Congress, which this week approved an $8.3 billion bill aimed at efforts to boost the U.S. response to the outbreak, including money for drug and vaccine development as well as the public health efforts. Trump signed the measure into law earlier on Friday.

"We're looking at different options," Trump said on Friday when asked whether he was considering deferring taxes for companies as he toured tornado damage in Tennessee. Earlier, at the White House, Trump called for another Fed rate cut to eliminate a "competitive disadvantage" for the United States compared to Europe and China.

Kudlow said the administration was not inclined to enact a temporary payroll tax cut, or lowering tariffs on imports, which some experts have said could ease global supply chain problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. cancels some meetings ahead of climate summit due to coronavirus

The United Nations has canceled some meetings in Bonn, Germany, and elsewhere planned in the run-up to a crucial U.N. climate summit to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November due to the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday. T...

Colombia confirms its first case of coronavirus

Colombia confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Friday, joining other South American countries that have reported cases of the fast-spreading disease.The virus broke out in Wuhan, China, late last year and has since infected more than 1...

After U.S. Congress and Fed's quick coronavirus response, next steps likely tougher for Washington

The U.S. Federal Reserve and Congress moved swiftly to confront the growing coronavirus threat this week, as the central bank propped up the economy and the House and Senate approved 8.3 billion for vaccine development and other steps to co...

Canada to preserve fiscal firepower amid spread of virus, frets over tourism hit

Canada will preserve its fiscal firepower even as it takes measures to help those who are hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the finance minister said on Friday as the spread of the virus reached a new phase. Canada, more so than any other co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020