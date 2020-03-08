CPAC attendee tests positive for coronavirus
Organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, said an attendee of its annual Washington-area conference last month has tested positive for coronavirus. "A New Jersey hospital tested the person, and CDC confirmed the positive result," said a statement by the American Conservative Union, the host of the event.
The conference was attended by numerous high profile conservative political figures, including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The organizer said the affected person had "no interaction" with Trump or Pence and did not attend events in the conference's main hall.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
