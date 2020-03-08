NHA empanels LV Prasad Eye Institute under PMJAY

The National Health Authority (NHA) has empanelled the chain of LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) with Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). These institutes are located in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar. "We have signed a formal MoU with LV Prasad Eye Institute. Before this, we had no hospitals on board from Telangana and Odisha. This will help the needy people to get medical treatment done for free. Our main goal is to provide quality and affordable healthcare services," said Dr JL Meena, General Manager, Hospital Networking and Quality Assurance, AB-PMJAY.

"We want to ensure quality service for AB-PMJAY beneficiaries. We have also launched the provision of issuing AB-PMJAY quality certification in collaboration with Quality Council of India," Dr Meena said. The LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), a private healthcare facility is claimed to be one of the biggest centre for eye treatment across the country which rose to fame for performing as many as 2,043 corneal transplants in 2016-17.

The Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme provides a cover Rs 5 Lakh per family per year to around 50 crore poor and vulnerable individuals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.