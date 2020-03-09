Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia locks down province, halts travel with 9 nations over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 08:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 08:15 IST
Saudi Arabia locks down province, halts travel with 9 nations over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia imposed on Sunday a temporary lockdown on its eastern oil-producing province of Qatif, home to most of its 15 coronavirus infections, and suspended schools and universities nationwide.

Four new cases, including an American arrival who visited Italy and the Philippines, took the tally to 15 on Monday, as the kingdom suspended travel with nine nations, from neighbouring United Arab Emirates to Bahrain, Kuwait, and Egypt. The interior ministry announced the lockdown in Qatif, which has a large Shi'ite Muslim population, after Saudi Arabia confirmed the four latest cases. It is not expected to have any impact on Saudi oil production, two industry sources said.

But the decision could stir resentment in Qatif, which has been a flashpoint between the Sunni-dominated Saudi government and minority Shi'ites who have complained of discrimination and marginalisation, charges the government denies. "Work at all public and private institutions is halted as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the disease," the interior ministry said in a statement, adding that only vital services such as security and provisioning would be excluded.

The ministry said the Qatif curbs on movement would allow residents to return home and commercial supplies to continue. Cement blocks were placed on the main road to Qatif, said one resident of the province, while others reported a rush to grocery shops after the lockdown began.

Saudi authorities have previously said those infected had visited either Iran or Iraq or been in contact with people who visited those countries, home to Shi'ite holy sites. The curbs in Qatif could also increase tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran, rivals in a regional struggle for influence. Riyadh denounced Tehran on Thursday for granting Saudi citizens entry during the outbreak.

From among Monday's cases, the American visitor has been transferred to a hospital in Riyadh, the capital. The rest involve a Saudi national who had contact with an infected person in Qatif, and two Bahraini women who came from Iraq. The entertainment authority announced on Monday the closure of leisure attractions Riyadh Boulevard and Winter Wonderland, over virus concerns.

Saudi Arabia, which suspended travel with nine countries on Monday, had already banned travel to Iran, which has a tally of 194 virus deaths. The health ministry said the newly diagnosed people, three of whom are women, had contact with a person with the virus who was reported to have returned from Iran via the United Arab Emirates but did not disclose his visit to the authorities.

Sunday's precautions included suspending all educational and Koranic activities in mosques in Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam. All public and private schools and universities would also be suspended from Monday until further notice, state media said, adding that distance learning measures would be adopted.

The March 23 start of the new Saudi Games, billed as the country's largest sporting event, has been postponed, Al Arabiya TV said. On Sunday, the Saudi government restricted land crossings with Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE to commercial trucks with passenger arrivals limited to three airports.

Qatar, with 15 cases, is to temporarily bar travellers from 14 countries from Monday. Bahrain, with 85 infections, said its Formula One Grand Prix would go ahead this month without spectators.

Kuwait reported two more infections on Sunday, taking its total to 64, and its central bank announced a fund of 10 million dinars ($33 million) for the virus fight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Oil plunges 25% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, says will open taps

Oil prices plunged around 25 on Monday, heading towards their biggest daily loss since 1991 after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a big increase in crude production in April.Prices fell as much as 31 following the Saudi move t...

Soccer-'Distance' between U.S. women, federation on pay as trial date nears

Members of the U.S. womens national soccer team voiced frustration on Sunday in the ongoing back-and-forth with their federation over pay equality, as a May 5 trial date in their well-publicised lawsuit against U.S. Soccer inched closer.At ...

Guardicore Expands International Presence

Guardicore, a leader in internal data center and cloud security, today announced the expansion of global operations, with the establishment of Guardicore Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai, India. Guardicore India will be headed by Regional Director Prati...

Oil plunges 25% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, say will open taps

Oil prices plunged around 25 on Monday, heading towards their biggest daily loss since 1991 after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a big increase in crude production in April. Prices fell as much as 31 following the Saudi move ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020