Europe needs "massive" economic stimulus plan - minister

Europe needs to come up with a "massive" economic stimulus plan to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday. Le Maire told France Inter radio that the amount needed for the stimulus plan will be discussed at a March 16 meeting with his European counterparts.

Le Maire also said the coronavirus could cut French economic growth below 1% in 2020 from a previous estimate of 1.3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

