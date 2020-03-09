BoE will take all necessary steps to protect stability - PM's spokesman
The Bank of England has made clear it will take all the necessary steps to protect financial and monetary stability, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, when asked about falling markets.
