Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before coronavirus hit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 23:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 23:50 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Millions of masks stockpiled in Canada's Ontario expired before coronavirus hit

Millions of face masks stockpiled by Ontario in the aftermath of the SARS outbreak to protect healthcare workers during a future epidemic have expired, according to provincial officials and documents, raising questions about the readiness of Canada's most populous province to deal with the spreading coronavirus.

Thirteen years ago, Ontario stockpiled some 55 million N95 masks and other medical equipment after the province bore the brunt of the SARS epidemic in Canada in 2002 and 2003. But provincial officials have confirmed that the masks in the stockpile have passed their expiration date and sidestepped questions about how many masks, including expired ones, remain. Public health officials have said masks may be less effective beyond the expiration date determined by the manufacturer. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the past has recommended use of expired masks only under "crisis" shortage situations.

Healthcare providers in Ontario have expressed worry about shortages of protective supplies like masks, given the expected spike in demand during an outbreak like the novel coronavirus that originated in China and has spread to various parts of the world. Canada has reported more than 70 cases of coronavirus infections as well as one death. Canadian hospitals have been told by provincial officials to maintain a four-week supply as standard policy. Ontario, which includes Canada's largest city Toronto, said in 2007 it would buy 55 million N95 masks and other medical supplies to prepare for future epidemics. A report by the province's auditor general, completed in December 2017, found that more than 80 percent of that stockpile had expired.

Officials did not say how many masks remained in the stockpile. "You are correct in your understanding that the N95 masks purchased 13 years ago have expired," Ontario's health ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

Asked whether provincial officials have any masks on hand, the ministry did not answer directly. It said health organizations are getting their usual supply shipments, adding: "We are working with them and our supply chain partners to ensure they continue to have adequate access to supplies as they continue to effectively respond to COVID-19," the disease caused by the coronavirus. Ontario Nurses' Association president Vicki McKenna said in an email, "We believe that there is a supply problem but government officials will not confirm supply. ... This question is asked at every meeting with ministry officials."

The spread of the coronavirus has triggered a global shortage of N95 respirator masks. The United States, for example, has said it has about 12 million, but needs roughly 300 million. Canadian officials have said they are prepared to deal with the novel coronavirus because of lessons learned from the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak involving another coronavirus. SARS killed 44 people in the Toronto area in 2002 and 2003 after a series of hospital and public health failures.

NO BUDGET TO MANAGE STOCKPILE As of 2017, the preparatory stockpile amassed by Ontario included 26,000 pallets of supplies: respirators, face shields, needles and more. But no one had ensured that the supplies would be given to hospitals before their expiration and then replaced with fresh ones in the stockpile, according to the auditor general report.

"The ministry informed us that its budget for these supplies only allowed for storage and not the management of them," the report stated. Storage costs were running at more than C$3 million a year, and the ministry had started to dispose of the supplies, the report stated. If some expired respirators are still in storage, they may still be usable. In 2017, the CDC tested stockpiled masks and found many models continued to perform effectively years after their expiration.

"We are hearing from you through our email address about concerns about ... supply," Ontario's health ministry wrote in a Feb. 12 document sent to healthcare organizations. "We are confident that we have sufficient inventory across the province to respond to the situation on the ground today." It also said it was aware that supplies contained in the stockpiles of many other health organizations had expired. It made no mention of the province's own stockpile.

Canada has a federal emergency stockpile of supplies, described by Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam as mainly for "rare high-impact events." Asked during a news conference on Friday how many masks the federal government possesses, Tam declined to say, adding that key medical supplies like N95 masks are a provincial responsibility rather than a federal one, though the federal government can coordinate group purchases.

In a Monday letter to provincial premiers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the federal government is "already leading a bulk procurement of personal protective equipment." British Columbia, which along with Ontario has reported the bulk of Canada's coronavirus cases, said its mask supply is sufficient.

"We have had a pandemic stockpile for many years. It's based on usage in different healthcare facilities over time, with an added amount to be able to cover a flu pandemic," said the province's health officer Bonnie Henry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chineses' skins

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

In era of coronavirus, Greek church says Holy Communion will carry on

Greeces Orthodox Church said that Holy Communion, the partaking of wine-soaked in bread from the same chalice for atonement from sins, would continue despite the coronavirus outbreak. Debate has raged in deeply religious Greece on whether i...

Spain to extend ban on evicting vulnerable homeowners, protect tenants

Spains left-wing government will extend a ban protecting vulnerable homeowners from eviction and is also preparing measures to restrict evictions of tenants who cannot pay rent, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias said on Monday. These are...

20 MP ministers resign as Kamal Nath tries to save govt after Scindia and 17 MLAs go incommunicado

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 min...

Coronavirus Europe deaths top 500 with new Italy toll

The death toll in Europe from the coronavirus topped 500 on Monday after Italy recorded a sharp riseItalys civil protection agency reported 97 new deaths, bringing the countrys toll to 463, as the country takes a series of stringent measure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020