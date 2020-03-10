Left Menu
Turkey says coronavirus outbreak "highly likely", no confirmed cases

It is highly likely that there is a coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, but there have not been any confirmed cases for now, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

"Europe is very late in taking measures and it is still being too slow," Koca said. "It is highly likely this outbreak is currently in Turkey. There are no confirmed cases of this virus," he added.

