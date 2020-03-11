Trump says payroll tax relief could run to year-end or be made permanent -source

President Donald Trump told Republican senators on Tuesday that two options for a coronavirus economic relief plan would be to waive the payroll tax through the end of the year or make the tax cut permanent, a source at the meeting told Reuters.

Trump met with Republican senators on Capitol Hill to discuss proposals for boosting the economy, which has been hit by fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.