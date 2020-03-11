Left Menu
Development News Edition

To limit coronavirus exposure, U.S. airport security screeners push for better masks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 02:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 02:48 IST
To limit coronavirus exposure, U.S. airport security screeners push for better masks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A union representing U.S. airport security screeners is urging the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to supply more effective masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus, union leadership told Reuters on Tuesday. The union, the AFGE TSA Council 100, which represents about 45,000 transportation security officers at airports across the United States, sent an email on Tuesday morning to TSA Administrator David Pekoske calling on the agency to provide the masks to workers. The email has not been previously reported.

"Everything we do is for the safety of the passengers, but at the same time you have to safeguard yourself," said union president Hydrick Thomas. Pekoske rejected the request in an emailed reply later on Tuesday, according to union officials, saying the agency would continue to follow guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regarding workforce protection.

The call for more effective masks comes as the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, prompting President Donald Trump's administration to discuss emergency measures to limit the fallout to public health and the economy. The union wants the transportation agency to provide a type of mask known as an N95 respirator, designed to protect the wearer from smaller pathogens such as coronavirus.

The security officers have been provided the option of wearing surgical masks, according to Thomas. But such masks are not designed to block very small particles, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). TSA spokesman James Gregory did not comment specifically on the request for N95 masks, but confirmed that the agency permits security officers to wear surgical masks on the job.

The spread of the coronavirus, which has now reached more than 110 countries and territories, has triggered a global shortage of N95 respirator masks. Federal medical workers tasked with screening incoming passengers at U.S. airports for exposure to the coronavirus asked their supervisors last week to change official protocols and require stronger masks, Reuters reported on Saturday.

Following the report, the CDC issued new guidance that makes the N95 masks optional for those screeners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

Financial stories - March 10

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. warns Taliban that level of violence 'not conducive' for peace process

The United States warned the Taliban on Tuesday that the current high level of violence by the insurgents was not conducive to advancing the peace process as the United Nations Security Council backed a U.S.-led push to end Afghanistans 18-...

Olympics 2020 set to break new record - gender equality

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is on track for a new record - having an almost equal number of female and male athletes for the first time, the International Committee IOC announc...

Soccer-Leipzig eliminate Spurs to claim first ever last eight spot

RB Leipzigs Marcel Sabitzer scored two early goals as they eased past last years Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in their last 16 second leg tie on Tuesday to reach their first quarter-finals by 4-0 on aggregate.Sabitzer fi...

U.S. candidate Biden ramps up spending on Facebook ads

U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden more than tripled his weekly spending on Facebook advertising in the run-up to Tuesdays nomination contests, another sign the former vice president is ramping up his campaign.Biden became the Democratic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020