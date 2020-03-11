Pence says stimulus proposal includes payroll tax relief

The economic stimulus package President Donald Trump discussed with Republican lawmakers on Tuesday includes payroll tax relief and paid family leave, Vice President Mike Pence said.

"There he talked about an economic package, he's calling for payroll tax relief," Pence said.

Trump also wanted to help small- and medium-sized businesses provide paid family leave to their workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

