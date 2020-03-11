U.S. House plans to vote on coronavirus bill on Thursday
The U.S. House of Representatives is currently writing a coronavirus response bill and plans to vote on it on Thursday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday.
Democrats, who control the chamber, are looking at including unemployment insurance, paid sick leave, and family and medical leave in the bill. Hoyer said that the payroll tax cut suggested by President Donald Trump, a Republican, is a "non-starter" and would not be included in the legislation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrats
- Steny Hoyer
- Donald Trump
- Republican
ALSO READ
'Russia is helping you' - Democrats target Sanders in presidential debate
UPDATE 4-Ad spending nears $900 million, Biden lands key endorsement as Democrats campaign in South Carolina
UPDATE 4-Ad spending nears $900 million, Biden lands key endorsement as Democrats campaign in South Carolina
UPDATE 3-Biden lands key endorsement, Sanders touts momentum as Democrats campaign in South Carolina
Bloomberg would not ban US oil exports in climate plan, unlike rival Democrats