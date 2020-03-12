Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bitcoin plummets as cryptocurrencies suffer in market turmoil

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 16:36 IST
Bitcoin plummets as cryptocurrencies suffer in market turmoil
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bitcoin plummeted on Thursday amid wild volatility, with traders citing a sell-off across global markets as fears of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic take hold. The biggest cryptocurrency slumped as much as 24% during morning trading before clawing back some of its losses. It was last down 18% at $6,500, still on course for its biggest daily loss in five years.

It has lost around 30% of its value in the last five days, outpacing sharp losses for assets from stocks to oil as the pandemic wreaks havoc on the daily life of millions. "We've seen de-risking across all asset markets," said Jamie Farquhar, portfolio manager at London-based crypto firm NKB. "Bitcoin is certainly not immune to that."

Global stocks plunged into a bear market and oil slumped on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump banned travel from Europe to stem the coronavirus. With traders citing a rush away from risky assets across all asset classes, bitcoin's fall has undermined arguments that it acts as a safe haven in times of geopolitical stress.

The slump has also underlined nagging questions over bitcoin's practicality as a currency. Prone to wild and often inexplicable price swings, it has failed to take off as a means of payment and is used mainly as a speculative token. Bitcoin had risen by nearly half in the first six weeks of the year as investors bet that a combination of arcane tech factors in its code and expectations of mainstream acceptance were leading to a repricing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests I-T officials, CA in bribery case

The CBI has arrested two income tax department officials and a chartered accountant in a Rs four lakh bribery case and carried out searches at 10 locations in Rajasthan in this regard, officials said on Thursday. Laxman Singh, Income Tax of...

RBI to sell dollars worth USD 2 bn on Monday to sooth forex market

The Reserve Bank will sell USD 2 billion worth of American currency to banks in a bid to infuse liquidity in the domestic forex market roiled by mounting concerns over coronavirus pandemic and crash in global oil prices. The central bank al...

Defence ministry sets up 7 more quarantine facilities for coronavirus patients

The Ministry of Defence has set up seven more quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients, especially for Indian citizens being brought to back from coronavirus-hit countries, an official said on Thursday. The facilities have been set up at...

Parliament passes law to open coal sector for commercial mining

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill that will remove end-use restrictions for participating in coal mine auctions and open up the coal sector fully for commercial mining by domestic and global companies. The Mineral laws Amendment Bill was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020