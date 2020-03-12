Air France to decide later on Thursday whether to maintain flights to U.S. - spokesperson

French airliner Air France will decide later in the day whether to maintain its flights to the United States after President Donald Trump ordered a travel ban for Europeans, it said on Thursday.

The French government said it was ready to help Air France weather the coronavirus storm as it and other airlines counted the mounting costs of the coronavirus outbreak.

