Left Menu
Development News Edition

Musicians give free online concerts to beat coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:06 IST
Musicians give free online concerts to beat coronavirus
Representative Image :: Image Credit : Pikrepo

Bans on mass gatherings introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic might have been expected to deal a death blow to musical life, but have instead prompted a boom in free online concerts.

One musician to step up to the plate is Russian-German pianist Igor Levit, who took to Twitter on Thursday evening to stream an impromptu rendition of Beethoven's Waldstein Sonata Op. 53 from his Berlin flat to entertain audiences penned at home by the virus. Across Europe and the world, authorities are shuttering schools, museums, bars and concert halls in an effort to prevent the kind of close physical contact that fosters the transmission of a virus that has killed more than 4,000 people worldwide.

Germany has so far reported 2,369 confirmed coronavirus cases and five deaths. Berlin, among other German cities and regions, has announced plans to gradually close schools and reduce public transport over the coming week. "It's a sad time, it's a weird time, but acting is better than doing nothing," Levit told viewers of his stream, before sitting down at his Steinway to trill the piece's swooping opening bars.

"Let's bring the house concert into the 21st century!" Across Germany, opera houses and concert halls had the same idea. Berlin's Staatsoper, rather than calling off a performance of George Bizet's Carmen, opted to stream the story of the bewitching gypsy girl online for audiences worldwide.

Moments after that ended, the baton passed across town to conductor Simon Rattle who led the Berlin Philarmonic in a performance of Luciano Berio's Sinfonia and Bela Bartok's Concerto for Orchestra. "The Philharmonie Berlin will be closed until 19 April – as a measure to counteract the spread of the coronavirus," the orchestra said on its streaming platform, adding that it had decided to give the concert anyway, "without an audience".

Nor was the generosity confined to the high-brow: earlier this week English crooner James Blunt's concert in Hamburg's empty Elbphilarmonie also took place before an invisible audience of millions. After Levit's 25-minute concert was retweeted 1,500 times and garnered almost 6,000 likes, the pianist seemed to have acquired a taste for the new genre.

"Overwhelmed. Thank you. See you tomorrow, same time. 7pm CET," Levit tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa to apply for German state aid

German flagship carrier Lufthansa is planning to request state aid from several governments to weather the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told staff in an internal...

Lufthansa to apply for German state aid - Handelsblatt

German flagship carrier Lufthansa said on Friday it is planning to request state aid from several European governments to weather the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.The airline group, which also owns Swiss International, Austrian Air...

Spain to enter state of emergency over coronavirus - PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday said a special cabinet meeting would on Saturday formally declare a state of emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak.The state of emergency will allow authorities to confine infected peopl...

Gursimar rallies to end title drought in sixth leg of Hero WPGT

Gursimar Badwal ended a 14-month title drought with a superb three-under 69 that saw her complete a fine rally and win the sixth leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Friday. Gursimar, whose last win came in the second leg of the 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020