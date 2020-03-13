Left Menu
Trump set to meet with major lab company executives on coronavirus testing

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:11 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:41 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet later on Friday with major laboratory company executives on coronavirus testing, two sources briefed on the matter said Friday.

Officials from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Lab Corp, and others are expected to attend, the officials said. The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The pace of U.S. testing for the coronavirus has been heavily criticized. Trump said on Friday that U.S. coronavirus testing in the United States will soon happen on a large scale, but did not provide any details.

