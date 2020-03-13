Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela confirms two coronavirus cases, shuts schools

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:55 IST
Venezuela confirms two coronavirus cases, shuts schools

Venezuela has confirmed two cases of coronavirus, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday, adding that the country is suspending classes at public and private schools starting on Monday.

President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday said that all flights from Europe and Colombia would be suspended for a month over Coronavirus concerns during a live televised press conference on Thursday. "Early today, two cases were certified," Rodriguez said in a televised statement. "One 41-year-old citizen was traveling in the United States. The other was traveling in Spain."

The two both arrived on a flight from Spain and both have been put in quarantine, she said. Those using the Caracas metro system will only be allowed in if they are wearing face masks, Rodriguez said.

Years of recession, hyperinflation, and underinvestment in public services have left Venezuela in poor condition to confront coronavirus, according to public health workers. The country's hospitals suffer from chronic shortages of medicine and supplies, as well as frequent lapses in electricity and running water.

Maduro has said efforts to fight coronavirus in Venezuela are being jeopardized by U.S. sanctions, meant to force the ruling Socialist Party from power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro, who met Trump, tests negative for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump just days ago, has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page on Friday.The news comes after some media reported that a first test h...

Oman to suspend tourism visas from March 15 for 30 days -coronavirus committee

Oman will suspend the issuance of tourist visas from March 15 for a period of 30 days and will not allow cruise ships to dock at the sultanates ports during this period, the foreign ministry said on Twitter, citing an ad hoc government comm...

Ex-soccer star hopes to score big in French local elections

Vikash Dhorasoo is not your usual candidate for a local election in France, but the ex-French soccer international hopes to send a message that politics can be done differently as he campaigns to become the mayor of one of Paris more divers...

Greek organisers scrap Olympic torch relay because of crowds

Greeces Olympic Committee on Friday said it was cancelling the rest of the torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Games on Greek soil as large crowds had turned out despite coronavirus warnings. The rest of the torch relay on Greek soil has been ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020