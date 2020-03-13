Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela confirms coronavirus cases amid public health concerns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 22:18 IST
Venezuela confirms coronavirus cases amid public health concerns

Venezuela on Friday confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus amid concerns that the economically struggling South American nation is unprepared to confront a pandemic that has proven challenging for even the world's wealthiest nations. Millions of Venezuelans are unable to frequently wash their hands due to lack of running water that has resulted from the decay of public services under the administration of President Nicolas Maduro.

Hospitals have lost huge numbers of medical professionals and are so delapidated that, in some, staff use paint buckets as improvised toilets and reuse surgical gloves for lack of supplies. Maduro says his government has been hindered in fighting the virus because U.S. sanctions, meant to force him from office, have led banks and foreign businesses to refuse services.

"Early today, two cases were certified," Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in a televised statement. "One 41-year-old citizen had been traveling in the United States. The other was traveling in Spain." The two arrived on a flight from Spain and both have been placed in quarantine.

Schools will be closed as of Monday, she said, adding that citizens seeking to use the Caracas metro system will need to wear face masks. Maduro on Thursday said Venezuela was suspending flights from Europe and Colombia for at least a month.

Long lines began to emerge on Friday at pharmacies, many of which are running out of alcohol for sterilizing and other basic personal hygiene items. The Pan American Health Organization said last week it would be prioritizing Haiti, Venezuela and a handful of other Central and South American countries who have "challenges to their health systems."

The Venezuelan Medical Federation this week said hospitals are not in condition to care for patients with coronavirus. Vanessa Castro, 39, a nurse in the city of Maracay, stopped sending her daughters to school even before Friday's announcement on concern that the virus was spreading.

"We know that things in (Venezuela) are more difficult than in other countries, and now we've got coronavirus on top of that," said Castro.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

J&J ramps up Tylenol production as demand surges

Johnson Johnson is seeing a spike in demand for its Tylenol over-the-counter pain killer and other self-care products, the company said on Friday, as the global spread of the coronavirus prompts people to stock up on essentials. The compan...

European stocks close slightly up but mark worst week since 2008

European stocks snapped a six-day losing streak on Friday, but made only a small gain over the course of the day as an initial rebound ran out of steam as the coronavirus sowed further economic turmoil.The regions stocks, which were earlier...

Libya closes schools over coronavirus

Libyan schools in areas controlled by both the Tripoli government and a rival administration in Benghazi will close for two weeks, both have announced.Libya has not yet confirmed any cases of the coronavirus but the head of its disease cont...

Soccer-No contest between society's well-being and football - Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday football was no longer a priority amid the coronavirus outbreak and society must do all it can to put health first and look after people.The Premier League became the latest high-profile compet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020