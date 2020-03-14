Left Menu
Development News Edition

-Lufthansa slashes flight schedule further, may seek state aid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 04:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 04:05 IST
-Lufthansa slashes flight schedule further, may seek state aid

German flagship carrier Lufthansa on Friday said it would scrap its annual dividend, slash its flight schedule further and is also considering a request for state aid to help it deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Over the next few weeks, the flight schedule may be reduced further by up to 70 percent compared to the original plan," the airline said, adding that it would propose to shareholders not to pay a dividend for the 2019 business year to safeguard its liquidity. The airline group, which also owns Swiss International, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, earlier said it was speaking to governments of countries where its units are based about possible state support.

"We have decided to speak to the governments of our home countries not only about easing burdens as before but also about active support when this becomes necessary," Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in a video message to staff seen by Reuters. Other airlines on Friday said they depended on help. British Airways told staff its survival was at stake while low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle warned of its possible collapse without further state aid.

Following President Donald Trump's announcement on Wednesday of curbs on flights to the United States from much of continental Europe, a Lufthansa spokesman said on Friday that U.S. flights would be reduced by 80%. The group also said 2019 adjusted earnings before interest and tax fell to 2.03 billion euros from 2.8 billion a year earlier. The figure for this year would be significantly lower, it added.

Newspaper Handelsblatt earlier reported the airline would petition for state aid. The company said it had raised 600 million euros in additional funding in recent weeks, bringing its liquidity buffer to 4.3 billion euros.

Unutilised credit lines were at 800 million euros and additional funds were currently being raised, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Iran imposes lockdown to check all citizens for virus

Iran said Friday the security forces will clear the streets nationwide within 24 hours so all citizens can be checked for coronavirus -- its toughest measure yet to combat the outbreak. The COVID-19 epidemic in Iran -- a nation of more than...

Americans rush to stock up on essentials, retailers scramble to keep up

From Jersey City on the East Coast to Los Angeles on the West Coast, American shoppers picked grocery store shelves clean on products ranging from disinfectants to rice, causing retailers to race to restock their stores as the worsening cor...

Germany unleashes biggest post-war aid package against virus

The German government on Friday unleashed the biggest economic aid package in the countrys post-war history, offering companies unlimited credit to keep them afloat during the coronavirus crisis. Chancellor Angela Merkel said the measures a...

Spain declares emergency as coronavirus shuts down parades, schools, shops

Spain said it would declare a 15-day state of emergency from Saturday, signalling a sharp escalation in its fight against the coronavirus, as some regions shut shops and church authorities cancelled at least two Easter parades. Prime Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020