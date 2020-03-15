Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italians defy coronavirus with mass singing, applause for doctors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 01:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 01:25 IST
Italians defy coronavirus with mass singing, applause for doctors

Italians came out on Saturday to sing together from windows and balconies and applaud their hard-pressed doctors and nurses as the death toll from Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak kept climbing. The government has imposed an unprecedented series of controls since the virus emerged in northern Italy on Feb. 21, banning public gatherings, forbidding all but essential travel and telling people to stay at home.

Schools, restaurants and most shops have been closed but the government has allowed companies to keep operating and has promised tax breaks and other support to help businesses deal with a collapse in orders. But as the death toll rose to 1,441 with 21,157 cases, the highest in the world outside China, there has been widespread acceptance of the measures.

At midday on Saturday, people across the country applauded the doctors and nurses at the front line of the crisis from their balconies. In the evening, mass singalongs of "Azzurro", a song by Adriano Celentano, one of Italy's most popular singers, rang out from apartment blocks. Fuelled by social media, handpainted banners proclaiming "Andra tutto bene" ("Everything will be alright") and "io resto a casa" ("I'm staying at home") also appeared hanging from windows and balconies in several cities.

Officials said the health system in the worst affected regions in the north was holding up but was under strain of a kind not seen in Europe since World War Two. Authorities have been scrambling for equipment, including masks and ventilators as well as qualified personnel for increasingly stretched intensive care units.

In Lombardy, the northern region that has seen the highest number of positive cases and deaths, authorities have been working to make an emergency hospital in the Fiera Milano exhibition centre but are still waiting on ventilators and staff. "Every day is more complicated but the system is reacting with all the capacity it has," said Giulio Gallera, the region's top health official, who said he expected an extra 130 intensive care beds to be added in the coming days.

Underlining the international dimension of the crisis, a group of Chinese specialists arrived in Italy with medical equipment, including 40 ventilators and some 31 tonnes of other material and advice, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said. Just weeks ago, it was China that was feeling the brunt of the crisis, with cases and deaths soaring. China, where the virus first emerged, remains the country most affected by the crisis, with nearly 81,000 cases and more than 3,100 deaths.

As well as the public health crisis, Italy's economy has come under severe strain. The government is preparing to unveil a package of support measures on Sunday to help companies and workers hit by a collapse in orders.

"For the good of the country, for the protection of workers. Italy will not come to a stop," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Netanyahu requested PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Boxing-Russo's bid for fifth Olympics fades in his hotel room

Italian super-heavyweight Clemente Russo, a double Olympic silver medallist, blamed digestive problems for a no-show in his Tokyo 2020 qualifying bout with Britains Frazer Clarke on Saturday.The 37-year-old two-times world champion, seeking...

Lithuania shuts borders to foreign visitors as Balts expand virus fight

Lithuania has said it would shut its borders to most foreign visitors while fellow Baltic EU members Estonia and Latvia imposed security measures of their own to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Sk...

Israel halts leisure, culture activities to stem virus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel would shut down eateries, shopping centres and gyms in a bid to halt the spread of novel coronavirus. Everything pertaining to leisure activities will be halted tomorrow morning, he said in ...

Indonesian minister tests positive for coronavirus

Indonesias transport minister is in intensive care after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, an official has said, as schools and tourist attractions were ordered to close over the health threat. Transportation Minister Budi Karya S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020