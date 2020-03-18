U.S. Senate's McConnell says 'not leaving town' until coronavirus aid bill is passed
U.S Senate Majority Leader C said on Tuesday "we're not leaving town" until senators have passed another coronavirus aid bill.
McConnell, a Republican, told reporters the Senate is working to quickly pass a coronavirus relief bill approved by the House of Representatives, but that it was too early to tell if he supported elements of a White House coronavirus stimulus plan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mitch McConnell
- Senate
- Republican
- White House
- House of Representatives
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate leader says he hopes Trump intelligence nominee will get bipartisan vote
Sessions in close race as attempts return to Senate amid Super Tuesday voting
FACTBOX-Sessions may face runoff for Alabama Senate; Texas incumbents holding off challengers
FACTBOX-Sessions faces runoff for Alabama Senate; Texas incumbents holding off challengers
FACTBOX-Sessions faces runoff for Alabama Senate; Texas incumbents holding off challengers