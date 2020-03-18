U.S. Senate's McConnell says 'not leaving town' until coronavirus aid bill is passed

U.S Senate Majority Leader C said on Tuesday "we're not leaving town" until senators have passed another coronavirus aid bill.

McConnell, a Republican, told reporters the Senate is working to quickly pass a coronavirus relief bill approved by the House of Representatives, but that it was too early to tell if he supported elements of a White House coronavirus stimulus plan.

