Mideast states not communicating enough about virus - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that some information about coronavirus cases was being "insufficiently communicated" by Middle East states.

Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said there were "uneven" approaches across the region in fighting coronavirus and that "much more needs to be done".

